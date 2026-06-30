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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Aaron Taylor-Johnson transforms into a creature in first trailer for Robert Eggers’ ‘Werwulf’

Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with Eggers after previously collaborating on ‘Nosferatu’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.06.26, 10:53 AM
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Werwulf’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in ‘Werwulf’ YouTube

Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for director Robert Eggers’ upcoming horror film Werwulf, which is scheduled to open in theaters on December 25.

The film’s logline reads, “In 13th-century England, a mysterious creature stalks a foggy countryside as local folklore becomes a terrifying reality for the villagers.”

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The trailer offers a first look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular creature, showing his transformation as fear spreads through a medieval village.

Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp reunite with Eggers after previously collaborating on Nosferatu. Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson also return to work with the filmmaker on the period horror feature.

The cast also includes Jack Morris, Jan Bijvoet, Ritchi Edwards and Bodhi Rae Breathnach.

Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage serve as executive producers. Eggers and Sjón are producing the film after previously co-writing The Northman together in 2022.

Werwulf continues Eggers' long-running collaboration with Focus Features, which has backed all of his feature films.

Eggers is known for directing horror and historical films including The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Ineson; The Lighthouse, featuring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe; and the Viking epic The Northman, led by Alexander Skarsgård.

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