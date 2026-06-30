‘Ramayana Part 1’ tops IMDb's most anticipated Indian films list for second half of 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has emerged as the most anticipated Indian film on IMDb for the second half of 2026, topping the platform's latest ranking based on user interest.

The 20-title list was compiled using page views from IMDb's more than 250 million monthly visitors between January 1 and June 28. It includes Indian films with confirmed theatrical or streaming releases scheduled between July and December.

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The ranking spans five Indian languages, with Hindi dominating the list with 12 titles, followed by Tamil with four, Malayalam with two, and one title each in Telugu and Kannada.

Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Yash also features at No. 3 on the list with Toxic.

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, secured the second position, while Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming actioner King is ranked fourth on the list.

Ajay Devgn has two entries in the top six, with comedy sequel Dhamaal 4 at No. 5 and crime thriller sequel Drishyam 3 at No. 6.

Mirzapur: The Movie, ranked eighth, marks the expansion of the Prime Video crime franchise to the big screen.

Sunny Deol’s Ikka, which ranks 12th. It is the only direct-to-streaming release in the top 20.

The remaining titles in the ranking are Vishwanath & Sons (No. 7), Haiwaan (No. 9), Eetha (No. 10), Awarapan 2 (No. 11), Arasan (No. 13), Khalifa (No. 14), I'm Game (No. 15), Ranabaali (No. 16), Shakti Shalini (No. 17), Idhayam Murali (No. 18), Sigma (No. 19) and Vvan – Force of the Forrest (No. 20).