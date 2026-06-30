Amazon MGM Studios acquires film rights to Ali Hazelwood's ‘Love, Theoretically’

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the film rights to Love, Theoretically, the bestselling novel by author Ali Hazelwood, with filmmaker Sofia Alvarez set to direct the romantic comedy adaptation.

Alvarez will also adapt the screenplay and serve as an executive producer alongside Hazelwood.

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Author Colleen Hoover will produce the project with her Heartbones Entertainment partner Lauren Levine. Max Siemers and Tanner Anderson will produce for Magic Hour Entertainment.

Published by Berkley, Love, Theoretically follows Elsie Hannaway, a people-pleasing adjunct physicist who supplements her income through fake dating arrangements. Her life is upended when she crosses paths with Jack Smith, an experimental physicist and her academic rival, who also holds the deciding vote on her dream job at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The project reunites Alvarez and producer Siemers, who previously collaborated on the first two films in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise.

The announcement comes ahead of the September 23 premiere on Prime Video of the feature adaptation of Hazelwood's The Love Hypothesis, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman. The film was showcased during Prime Video's inaugural immersive fan event, Obsessed Fest, held over the weekend.

Alvarez is best known for adapting Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You for Netflix.

Heartbones Entertainment is also working with Amazon MGM Studios on Verity, an adaptation of Hoover's bestselling novel starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2.

Hazelwood is the No. 1 New York Times and global bestselling author of novels including The Love Hypothesis, Deep End and Bride. Her books have sold more than 7 million copies worldwide.