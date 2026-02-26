Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot in a private ceremony

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday. The wedding, which took place at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, was attended by close family and friends.

The couple are yet to announce their wedding officially.

However, a member of their team stepped outside of the hotel after the wedding and distributed sweets among the mediapersons stationed there, PTI reported. “We’re happy to celebrate with you and share these pure delicacies,” the team member told reporters.

The wedding marked the culmination of a three-day pre-wedding celebration.

Deverakonda, 36, and Mandanna, 29, arrived in Udaipur on Monday for their wedding with family members and close guests already gathered at the venue.

Their pre-wedding festivities were held over the following two days and the two actors have been sharing glimpses from it on their social media pages.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place at and around the venue, with private bouncers and police personnel deployed throughout the festivities.

Restrictions on drones have also been enforced to prevent any leak of photographs or videos from the high-profile wedding.

Deverakonda and Mandanna first worked together on the Telugu films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Deverakonda is best known for his breakout role in Arjun Reddy. Mandanna has earned widespread recognition for her work in Pushpa franchise and Animal.