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regular-article-logo Friday, 20 March 2026

‘Plot twist after 10 years’: ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya expect first child

The couple met on the sets of the TV drama show and tied the knot in 2016

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.03.26, 04:57 PM
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya Instagram

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vivek Dahiya.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared pictures featuring the duo posing for the lens while she flaunted her baby bump. It was followed by shots of the couple holding kids’ footwear.

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“Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete…life adds the most beautiful chapter,” Divyanka wrote in her post.

“Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason…With our hearts full of gratitude - We are expecting. #DivekLoveUpgraded #10saalBaad,” she added.

The couple met on the sets of the TV drama show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in 2016.

Divyanka made her acting debut with the Zee TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006, which shot her to fame. After that, she went on to star in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Meanwhile, Vivek is known for his role as ACP Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

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