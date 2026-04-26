Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Trinamool over murder of Congress worker in Asansol

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of a party supporter in Asansol and offered condolences to the victim’s family, linking the act of violence to “TMC's reign of terror”.

According to the state Congress unit, Debdeep Chatterjee was working closely with Asansol North Congress candidate Prasenjit Puitandi before he was attacked and beaten by miscreants.

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“In West Bengal today, it is not democracy but TMC's reign of terror that prevails. Intimidating, attacking, and eliminating opposing voices after votes are cast—this has become the defining character of TMC”, Rahul said in a post on X.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha slammed the Trinamool Congress and reiterated the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee’s demands to the administration, which included immediate arrest of all suspects involved in the crime, an impartial and time-bound investigation, and adequate protection and compensation to the victim’s family.

The Congress unit also claimed “administrative apathy” over the incident, as no FIR had been lodged at the time of reporting. The body has called out the “political intimidation and vendetta” as evidence of the complete collapse of law and order in Bengal.

Championing the Congress party’s politics, which has never been based on violence, Rahul said,“We, too, have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve”.

Amid high-voltage campaigning for the Bengal polls, the Congress leader has maintained equal distance from INDIA ally TMC and principal rival BJP. He has accused both PM Modi and Mamata of allowing corruption, nepotism and a culture of intimidation to maintain their grip on power.