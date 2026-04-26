Subhash Ghai confirms ‘Taal 2’ script is nearly complete: ‘May be we should make it’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that the script for a sequel to his musical romantic drama Taal is nearly complete.

Released in 1999, Taal was written, produced, edited and directed by Ghai. The film, which has since attained cult status, featured Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan), Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting parts.

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In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ghai said the script for Taal 2 is close to completion, adding that discussions are underway as the team evaluates the right time to take the project forward.

“The post I shared has a question, and the audience will answer it. I have been facing this question for 15 years, ‘When are you going to make Taal again?’ Uss Taal ki jo energy hai, kitni powerful hai ki aaj ke Gen-Z bhi mujhe bol rahe hain Taal banaiye. But the easier the subject of Taal seems, the more difficult it is in reality. Uska poora script hum almost complete kar chuke hain aur abhi hum soch rahe hain yeh sahi samay hai, maybe we should make it. In order to make it, purity is very important.”

Ghai was referring to his social media post, shared earlier this week. “PEACE OR PASSION? COSMIC OR COSMETIC ? INNER OR OUTER ? Is the story of 'TAAL' - a film i dared to make. With no villain. No sex. No violence. Is story even GenZ n alpha love it today. N become a memorable. Can we make TAAL 2 ? Today Is a question in my mind,” it said.

In the interview, Ghai also underlined the importance of the right casting. In his view, the freshness of Akshaye and Aishwarya’s pair worked in the film’s favour.

“If you remember, Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) were new in the industry when Taal was made. Isiliye woh purity screen par aayi. Anil Kapoor was a star and he was shown as a star in the film as well. After writing a good script the main responsibility is casting. Jo meri filmein nahi chali hain, uski wajah sirf galat casting thi”.

On casting for the sequel, Ghai suggested that the characters in Taal 2 would require actors who feel new to audiences, despite the emergence of recent entrants such as Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

“Ahaan Panday aur Aneet Padda ab star ban chuke hain. Par Taal 2 mein characters naye lagne chahiye. It is the need of the character”.