Delhi-Zurich flight aborted after engine failure sparks fire, six injured in evacuation

A Zurich-bound Swiss International Air Lines' flight carrying 232 passengers aborted take off at the Delhi airport early Sunday due to an engine issue, sources said.

Six passengers are undergoing medical evaluation, an airline spokesperson said without elaborating.

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Smoke was observed from the port side of one of the landing gears of the A330 aircraft that was operating the flight LX147 to Zurich. The flight crew aborted the take off and full emergency response was initiated, the sources said.

In a detailed statement, an airline spokesperson said there were 228 passengers and four infants on board.

"Shortly after takeoff, just after 1:00 am. local time in India, an issue occurred with one of the engines. The crew rejected the takeoff and, following an assessment of the situation, decided as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft," the spokesperson said.

Six passengers were receiving medical attention, the spokesperson added.

"All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft via the emergency slides.Six passengers are currently undergoing medical evaluation. For a small number of individuals who were unable to use the slides, stairs were provided," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, Swiss technical specialists will travel to Delhi to inspect the aircraft and initiate the next steps.

The airline is known as Swiss.

At the same time, the spokesperson said the airline was working intensively to find a swift and suitable onward travel solutions for all passengers.