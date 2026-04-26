Violence has no place in a democracy: World leaders condemn White House shooting at President Trump's event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was relieved that US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J D Vance were safe and unharmed after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington.

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside the high-profile journalists' dinner attended by President Trump and multiple senior US leaders on Saturday night, rushing toward the ballroom before Secret Service agents swarmed him and took him into custody. The president was uninjured.

All officials protected by the Secret Service were evacuated. Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani also strongly condemned the incident, saying that political violence is “absolutely unacceptable.” He expressed relief that President Donald Trump and all guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted to the shooting, calling it a “disturbing” incident that left him deeply shocked. He said he was relieved to know that President Trump, the First Lady, and other attendees were safe, and extended his thoughts and prayers for their continued well-being.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also condemned the incident. "It's great that President Trump and his wife are doing well after the recent events. We send our respect. Violence should never be the way," she wrote on X.

Delcy Rodriguez, who is the acting President of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, condemned the attack against President Donald Trump.

"We extend our best wishes to them and to all attendees of the Correspondent’s Dinner. Violence is never an option for those who uphold the values of peace," she wrote on X.