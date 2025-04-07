MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Woody Harrelson says he turn down 'The White Lotus' S3 due to 'family commitment'

The third season of 'The White Lotus', created, written, and directed by Mike White, concluded on Sunday with a 90-minute episode.

PTI Published 07.04.25, 12:02 PM
Woody Harrelson

"True Detective" star Woody Harrelson says he was set to play a key role in the popular dark comedy series "The White Lotus", but it wasn't meant to be due to a family commitment.

The actor was being considered to play either Walton Goggins' Rick or Sam Rockwell's Frank in the HBO show and was speculated to have turned down the roles because of producer David Bernad's policy that all cast members get paid the same.

In a statement released to The Daily Beast, Harrelson said he turned down "The White Lotus" because of his own family vacation.

"I was set to do 'White Lotus' and was very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision. Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it," the actor said in the statement.

The third season of "The White Lotus", created, written, and directed by Mike White, concluded on Sunday with a 90-minute episode.

It starred Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Natasha Rothwell, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravicius, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Blackpink member Lisa.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

