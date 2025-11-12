Woody and Buzz Lightyear take on a tablet in teaser for Pixar’s ‘Toy Story 5’

Pixar has released the first teaser for Toy Story 5, the latest instalment in the animated franchise, set to hit theatres on 19 June, 2026.

The new teaser introduces Lilypad, a frog-shaped smart tablet that shakes up the familiar world of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the toys.

Described as “a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet that makes Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang’s jobs exponentially harder,” Lilypad poses a modern challenge as the toys navigate playtime in an increasingly digital age.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as the voices of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, alongside Joan Cusack as Jessie, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, and Tony Hale as Forky.

The film also adds Conan O’Brien to the cast as a new character named Smarty Pants.

Directed by Andrew Stanton, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Finding Nemo, Wall-E and Finding Dory, the film marks Stanton’s first time directing within the Toy Story series, though he co-wrote all four previous entries. Stanton is also credited as the sole screenwriter for the upcoming film.

The Toy Story franchise began in 1995 as the first fully computer-animated feature film. The sequels, released in 1999, 2010 and 2019, became commercial hits — with Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 each grossing over $1 billion worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Toy Story 5 will be Pixar’s 31st feature film. The studio’s most recent release, Elio (2025), earned $152 million globally, while Inside Out 2 (2024) became Pixar’s biggest hit to date with over $1.5 billion in worldwide earnings.

Before Toy Story 5, Pixar is set to release an original feature titled Hoppers in March 2026.