Terry Crews compares Shah Rukh Khan’s global stardom to Tom Cruise, Cristiano Ronaldo

Hollywood actor-television host Terry Crews compared Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s global stardom to that of Tom Cruise and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview.

Expressing his wish to meet Shah Rukh, Crews said to a popular news portal, “I want to mention how Shah Rukh Khan has become this super international star. I haven’t met him yet, but I’m looking forward to that. To me, he is a true example of Tom Cruise-level Indian talent that has taken over the world. His brand and his name are like those of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s enormous."

Crews also expressed his admiration for Bollywood films, particularly their seamless integration of music, dance and storytelling.

“Everybody around the globe wants what India has simply because it really satisfies a need in so many ways. I’m a big fan of music and dance. In fact, I am a dancer first. When you look at the culture and the way they’ve incorporated big musical performances into the movies, you don’t get that in America. It comes along once in a blue moon, like Wicked. When I watch these major stars dancing to the amazing music, I miss it. It reminds me of the old Hollywood,” said the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor.

Crews, 57, recently surprised netizens by sharing a picture with Indian actor Ranveer Singh, congratulating him on Dhurandhar's success. "Me and the great @ranveersingh at @abudhabigp!!!! Congrats on Dhurandhar,” he wrote alongside the picture, which shows them posing as boxers.

Terry Crews will next be seen in the action-adventure comedy film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated action drama King.