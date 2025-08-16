Women elected for top leadership first time in Malayalam movie artists association

In a first in the history of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), women were elected to its top leadership positions.

Actors Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran were elected as president and general secretary of the organisation respectively. Besides them, Ansiba Hasan was elected as joint secretary and Lakshmi Priya as the vice president.

"AMMA has become a woman now," Menon said, after defeating veteran actor Devan Sreenivasan for the top position in the association.

In her address after the results were announced, she thanked the 298, out of a total 506, members of the association who came and voted.

She also said that she does not believe there are men and women in cinema. "There are only characters," she said.

Jayan Cherthala was also elected as vice president and Unni Sivapal became the treasurer of the association.

The 17-member executive committee has been elected for a period of three years.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian welcomed the development, saying it was his personal view that women should come to the leadership posts of AMMA.

"I say this because it is necessary to create more opportunities for women in the film industry. It is for the first time that women are being elected to the leadership positions of AMMA," he said.

The minister congratulated Menon, Parameswaran and Hasan, saying that they were all competent and strong women.

"Let them all work together. I see it as evidence of the continuation of the changes brought about in the film industry following the recently held cinema conclave," Cherian said.

He also said that it was an indication of the good times that will come for the Malayalam film industry.

"I am not saying men are bad. For so long men were heading it. Let women rule come now," he added.

The last AMMA executive committee-led by superstar Mohanlal had resigned following allegations of sexual harassment against some of its members.

The allegations came following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report which was established by the Kerala government following the 2017 actress assault case.

