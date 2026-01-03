J&K Police order probe after cricketer seen wearing Palestine flag logo during Jammu tournament

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday ordered an inquiry after a video on social media showed a Kashmiri cricketer wearing a helmet with a logo of the Palestinian flag during a private tournament in Jammu.

The Right-wing ecosystem was quick to pounce on the viral video, terming the display of the logo an “anti-national act”.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesman said the video showed cricketer Furqan Ul Haq, a resident of Tangipuna in Pulwama, “playing cricket at KC Door in Muthi while displaying a Palestine logo on his helmet”.

The video, however, identified the cricketer as Furqan Bhat, representing JK 11 Kings in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League, which started on December 29. The match in question was played on Wednesday.

The spokesman said a 14-day preliminary inquiry under Section 173(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) had been initiated in view of the “sensitivity of the matter and its potential public order implications” at the Domana police station to ascertain the facts, intent and background of the individual.

Police sources said Furqan and tournament organiser Fahad Bhat were summoned and questioned, but there were no reports of any of them being detained during the day.

Last year, Kashmir witnessed multiple protests against the Israeli attacks

on Gaza and Iran, prompting the police to act against the agitators.

Kashmiri politicians have been fiercely critical of Israel and its actions in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last year, chief minister Omar Abdullah had called out the alleged hypocrisy of the western nations for their silence on Israel’s actions.

“As far as I know, Iran gave no reason to Israel to launch an attack. Israel calls them pre-emptive strikes to attack a country. If world powers remain silent on it, it will be tragic,” Omar had said after Israel attacked Iran.

He had also asked the Centre to mount pressure on Israel to stop the bloodshed

in Palestine.

The Kashmiri cricketer’s support for Palestine sparked condemnation from the Right-wing ecosystem.

“No place for foreign flags on Indian soil. Cricketer Furqan Bhat summoned after flashing a Palestine flag on his helmet during a J&K league match. Sports turned into propaganda, pitch turned political. J&K Police probing intent. Play cricket for India — not import global agendas,” wrote Aripta Chatterjee, whose X handle identifies her as an assistant professor who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has distanced itself from the controversy and said the tournament was a private one and not recognised by the association.

Last month, the Omar government had ordered a probe after a controversy over Valley Muslims dominating Jammu and Kashmir’s 20-member Santosh Trophy squad triggered allegations of religious and regional bias.