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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ earns over Rs 30 crore in India in opening weekend

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-backed ‘Ek Din’ which released on the same day as the historical drama, earned less than Rs 5 crore in three days

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.05.26, 09:12 AM
Raja Shivaji box office collection

Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Raja Shivaji’ File picture

Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji crossed the Rs 30-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of its first weekend in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

The historical drama, which opened to Rs 11.35 crore nett in India on May 1, earned Rs 10.55 crore nett at the domestic box office on Saturday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. Sunday added another Rs 12 crore nett to the collection.

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The film’s total domestic collection stood at Rs 33.90 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Raja Shivaji registered an overall occupancy of 36.4 per cent on Sunday.

Co-written and directed by Deshmukh, the film is based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also stars Genelia D’Souza, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan-backed Sunil Pandey directorial Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, earned Rs 1.7 crore nett in India on Sunday. With a collection of Rs 1.15 crore nett on Friday, and Rs 1 crore nett on Saturday, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 3.85 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

A remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day, Ek Din marks Sai Pallavi’s Hindi film debut.

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