MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 January 2025

‘Wicked’, ‘Shogun’ lead 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations; full list inside

SAG Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix on February 23, with Kirsten Bell hosting the ceremony

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.01.25, 11:49 AM
(left to right) ‘Wicked’; ‘Shogun’

(left to right) ‘Wicked’; ‘Shogun’ IMDb

The nominations for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday with Wicked leading the pack with 5 nods, followed closely by Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown with 4 nominations. Shogun and The Bear led the list in television categories with 5 and 4 nominations, respectively.

Originally slated for a live-streamed event on Netflix, the SAG Awards announcement was cancelled due to “wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles”. Instead, the nominations were revealed through a press release and on the official SAG Awards website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for the SAG Awards is conducted by 130,000 members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. The winners of the 13 categories across film and television will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 23, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returning as host after her memorable turn in 2018.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

RELATED TOPICS

SAG Awards 2025 Wicked Shogun Screen Actors Guild Awards The Bear A Complete Unknown
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Elon Musk ‘works to unseat’ Starmer, who are the X owner’s friends and enemies?

Latest Financial Times revelation resonates with what the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX has been broadcasting via his social media platform
Paris Hilton
Quote left Quote right

Seeing our Malibu home burn on TV is something no one should have to experience

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT