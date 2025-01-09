‘Wicked’, ‘Shogun’ lead 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations; full list inside

The nominations for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday with Wicked leading the pack with 5 nods, followed closely by Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown with 4 nominations. Shogun and The Bear led the list in television categories with 5 and 4 nominations, respectively.

Originally slated for a live-streamed event on Netflix, the SAG Awards announcement was cancelled due to “wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles”. Instead, the nominations were revealed through a press release and on the official SAG Awards website.

Voting for the SAG Awards is conducted by 130,000 members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. The winners of the 13 categories across film and television will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 23, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returning as host after her memorable turn in 2018.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun