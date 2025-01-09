‘Wicked’, ‘Shogun’ lead 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations; full list inside

The nominations for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were announced on Wednesday with Wicked leading the pack with 5 nods, followed closely by Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown with 4 nominations. Shogun and The Bear led the list in television categories with 5 and 4 nominations, respectively.
Originally slated for a live-streamed event on Netflix, the SAG Awards announcement was cancelled due to “wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles”. Instead, the nominations were revealed through a press release and on the official SAG Awards website.
Voting for the SAG Awards is conducted by 130,000 members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA. The winners of the 13 categories across film and television will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 23, to be held at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
The SAG Awards will be live-streamed globally on Netflix, with Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell returning as host after her memorable turn in 2018.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool and Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shogun
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House Of The Dragon
The Penguin
Shogun