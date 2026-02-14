Shahid Kapoor delivers his biggest post-pandemic opening with Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’

Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic action drama O’Romeo emerged as the actor’s biggest post-pandemic opening at the domestic box office, as per trade figures.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film collected approximately Rs 8.50 crore nett on its first day, industry data tracking portal Sacnilk reported.

The 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had previously held the record of the highest opener among his post-pandemic films with Rs 6.70 crore nett collection on Day 1.

O’Romeo also beat Rani Mukerji’s gritty cop thriller Mardaani 3 (Rs 4 crore nett) in terms of Day 1 earnings, but remained far behind Border 2 (Rs 30 crore nett).

Also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, O’Romeo reported an average occupancy of 14.86 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 has completed two weeks in theatres, maintaining a consistent hold at the domestic box office. In its second week, Mardaani 3 outperformed the franchise’s first. While Mardaani had collected Rs 12.15 crore nett in its second week, the third part minted approximately Rs 14.6 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Mardaani 3 has earned Rs 41.7 crore nett in India so far.

Globally, Mardaani 3 has now crossed the first instalment’s lifetime gross collection. Mardaani had concluded its worldwide run at Rs 59.30 crore gross. As of Day 14, Mardaani 3 stands at Rs 61.2 crore worldwide, including Rs 48.2 crore India gross and Rs 13 crore gross from overseas markets.

It remains to be seen whether the film can beat Mardaani 2 (2019), which earned a worldwide total of Rs 67 crore gross.