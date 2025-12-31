Who is Khushi Mukherjee and why her remark on Indian cricketers has sparked chatter

Actress-model Khushi Mukherjee recently sparked chatter over her remark on cricketers. The 29-year-old said she has no interest in dating a cricketer even though several of them — including a star batter who plays for Team India — have approached her in the past.

Khushi rose to prominence with her role in the 2019 SAB TV fantasy series Balveer Returns. She garnered recognition for her portrayal of Jwala Pari.

1 5 Wiki Fandom

ADVERTISEMENT

Khushi went on to appear in the mythological drama Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram on &TV. She has also appeared on several reality shows including MTV’s Splitsvilla 10 and Love School.

2 5 Instagram/@khushi_mukherjee

Khushi was also a part of JioHotstar’s The Society hosted by Munawar Faruqui.

3 5 Instagram/@khushi_mukherjee

Additionally, the actress has starred in films like Heart Attack and Anjal Thurai.

4 5 Instagram/@khushi_mukherjee

Khushi has often grabbed headlines with her bold and distinctive fashion choices.

5 5 Instagram/@khushi_mukherjee

Recently, Khushi courted controversy with her remarks about Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav. In a video shared by entertainment news website Kiddaan Entertainment, Khushi said, “I don’t want to date any cricketer. There are so many cricketers after me. Suryakumar Yadav used to message me a lot.”

She added that she was no longer in touch with Yadav and did not wish to be associated with any cricketer.

While Yadav has not responded to the claims, Khushi’s remarks have fuelled discussions on social media.