Sushi and the city: A food-lovers’ guide to the different types of ‘Japanese maach-bhaat’ in Kolkata

What momos were for millennials and Gen Z, sushi is fast becoming for Gen Alpha. Light on the stomach, photogenic and endlessly customisable, it has moved from special-occasion dining to a regular weekend order. From mall restaurants to standalone Asian kitchens, neatly plated rolls and slices are slowly becoming as common as chilli chicken. Here is a handy guide to the most popular types of sushi available in Kolkata.

Uramaki

Uramaki is an inside-out roll. The rice sits on the outside, often sprinkled with sesame seeds or tobiko, while the seaweed wraps the filling inside. Cream cheese, avocado, crab stick, prawn tempura and even mango find their way into these rolls. The taste is creamy, mildly tangy and easy for beginners. California rolls and spicy tuna rolls are popular variants.

Where to try: Miss Ginko, Pa Pa Ya, Soy Yum

Maki

Maki is the classic sushi roll with seaweed on the outside and rice and filling tucked within. These are usually smaller and simpler than uramaki. Fillings range from cucumber and avocado to salmon and tuna. The flavour is clean and balanced, with the nori adding a distinct savoury note. Hosomaki, which has a single filling, and futomaki, which is thicker with multiple ingredients, are common types.

Where to try: Aajisai, Wasabee, Let’s Maki

Temaki

Temaki is a hand-rolled sushi shaped like a cone. A sheet of nori is rolled into a triangle and packed with rice, fish and vegetables. It is meant to be eaten immediately and with your hands. The bite is generous, with crunchy seaweed giving way to soft rice and fresh fillings. It is less formal and more fun than plated rolls.

Where to try: La Soirée, Soy Yum, Wasabi

Sashimi

Sashimi is not technically sushi as it contains no rice. It is simply thinly sliced raw fish or seafood served with soy sauce and wasabi. Salmon, tuna and octopus are common choices. The taste depends entirely on the freshness and quality of the fish. It is delicate, clean and for those who enjoy seafood in its purest form.

Where to try: Soba Sassy, Snack on Sushi

Nigiri

Nigiri is a small oval mound of vinegared rice topped with a slice of fish or seafood. Sometimes a thin strip of seaweed holds it together. The balance between warm rice and fish defines this style. Salmon nigiri and tuna nigiri are staples, while eel and prawn are also popular. The flavour is subtle and relies on technique and proportion.

Where to try: Aajisai, The Fatty Bao

