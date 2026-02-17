Mythology to rustic life: Exhibition brings together works of Jamini Roy, Thota Vaikuntam, KS Radhakrishnan

Gallery Kolkata, at 41, Shakespeare Sarani, is currently hosting ‘Three Visions – One Legacy: Resonances of Myth, Form & Identity’, an exhibition featuring works by artists Jamini Roy, Thota Vaikuntam and KS Radhakrishnan. On show till March 7, the exhibition brings together three Indian artists from distinct regions and timelines.

Despite their varied contexts, their works speak to one another, forming a seamless amalgamation rather than a discordant note. The result is a resonant visual experience that reflects India’s cultural, historical and artistic roots.

Jamini Roy’s works on display at the exhibition reflect his interest in Indian mythology. A pair of Shiva portraits highlights his deft ability to bring emotions to life on paper. In the painting on the left, Shiva appears in a calm, meditative pose. However, in the painting on the right, he is absorbed in devotion, his hands folded in a gesture of sacred surrender.

The exhibition captures Roy’s gradual transition from western influences like Impressionism to a more indigenous form of art characterised by the ‘flat technique’ — bold, sweeping outlines and a lack of illusionistic depth. His later paintings portray Santal women, village life and domestic scenes in bold lines and earthy colours.

Roy used indigenous materials like newspapers for portraits reflecting the ethos of Indian life.

Thota Vaikuntam’s artworks chronicle rural Telangana. His charcoal-on-paper drawings portray both couples and solitary figures.

Some of Vaikuntam’s works on display move beyond the monochrome palette, using a rich mix of saffrons, pinks and reds. The works are defined by strong fluid outlines and intricate textile patterns.

K.S. Radhakrishnan’s bronze sculptures feature his recurring muses Musi and Maiya. The human forms represent struggle, unity and transformation.

Radhakrishnan uses objects from everyday life like clipboards, idli makers and lamps to create art.

“The three artists are deeply rooted in their regions and cultures. They did not look to the West for inspiration; instead, they sought to show the world what India is capable of. We are presenting three distinct visions from different times, genres and cities. Yet their legacy is one and this is what binds them together. The synergy between their works blends beautifully,” said Meghna Agarwala, director and curator of the exhibition.