Grammys 2026: Chappell Roan goes nearly topless, Lady Gaga dresses as a caged bird

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan turned heads at the Grammys 2026 with a “daring” appearance in a nearly topless burgundy dress, making a bold fashion statement at the award ceremony on Monday.

Other popular artists, including Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Rose, and Billie Eilish, walked the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at who wore what at the event.

American singer Billie Eilish kept her look elegant in a custom-made Hodakova outfit, which featured a deconstructed black-and-white jacket and a skirt. The 24-year-old artiste won her third Song of the Year award at the ceremony.

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who bagged her first Grammy in 2024 for her record-breaking song Flowers, aced her red carpet look this year in a rock-n-roll inspired outfit featuring a black leather jacket worn over a white shirt accentuated with a huge brooch.

Good Luck, Babe! singer Chappell Roan, who lifted the Artist of the Year title in 2024, opted for a bold Mugler gown, an archive-inspired “naked dress” look that appeared to be draped from faux nipple rings and featured a transparent layer.

Blackpink member Rose, who became the first solo K-pop idol to perform at the Grammys this year, wore a custom black-and-white strapless Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, which featured a fitted, strapless black velvet material bodice and a dramatic, draped white half-skirt that flowed into a long train.

Tyla wore a vintage Dsquared2 dress from the brand’s 2013 Fall/Winter collection to the 2026 Grammy Awards. The outfit is a neutral-toned gown with several striking details and a voluminous feathery train.

Golden singer Audrey Nuna, Ejae and Rei Ami brought vibrance to the red carpet with their vividly distinct outfits.

Popular girl band Katseye members made their Grammys red carpet debut in custom-made white sequined dresses by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G, who is also known as La Bichota, made a dazzling appearance in a sheer, light blue corset gown from the Australian label Paolo Sebastian. It featured off-the-shoulder straps, a heart neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Singers Nicki Nicole and Zara Larsson arrived at the award ceremony in dazzling outfits. While Nicki (left) sported an elegant white gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset-style top and a flowing skirt, Zara wore a custom golden-yellow, two-piece set by designer Germanier.

Olivia Dean, who became the Artist of the Year at the Grammys 2026, looked elegant in a shimmery black dress.

Grammy award-winning singer Sabrina Carpenter, who performed her chartbuster songs at the award show on Monday, looked classy in a white outfit, designed by Alessandro Michele. The outfit featured a heavily beaded and embroidered bodice, a sheer caplet, and a voluminous skirt made of tiered ruffles.

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga wore a dramatic couture gown from Parisian brand Matières Fécales, which was covered from head to toe in raven-black feathers.

