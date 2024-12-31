Triptii Dimri in Finland, Kareena Kapoor in Switzerland: Where stars are welcoming New Year 2025

As 2024 comes to a close, Bollywood celebrities are making the most of the holiday season on vacations in different parts of the world. While Triptii Dimri enjoyed snowfall in Finland’s Rovaniemi with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a blast with son Viaan at London’s Winter Wonderland. Here’s a look at how and where stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vedang Raina and Tamannaah Bhatia are ringing in the New Year.

Actress Triptii Dimri enjoyed snowfall in Finland’s Rovaniemi with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. Dressed in a black puffer jacket, she walked through snow in a picturesque coniferous forest. The 30-year-old actress has Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 in the pipeline. Additionally, Triptii is expected to team up with actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for a new project backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared selfies from Switzerland. A black turtleneck jacket and chic wayfarers made for a killing outfit as the Singham Again actress posed against a snow-clad landscape. “Can’t stop, won’t stop… last few selfies of the year see you on the flip side,” wrote Kareena alongside photos from her European getaway.

Jigra actor Vedang Raina is spending his holidays in the Maldives. The actor indulged in horse-riding during his vacation. He interacted with a black macaw, played with a puppy and cherished sweet treats on his getaway.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra spent a thrilling evening enjoying rides with her son Viaan at Winter Wonderland, an annual fair held from mid-November to early January in Hyde Park, London. “Wondering & Wandering in Winter Wonderland,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Ishq Wala Love singer Neeti Mohan strolled along Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach in a white shirt dress. “Thank you 2024 for all the memories learning and growth. Onto 2025 to Shine,” she wrote in her caption.

Actor couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal embarked on a skydiving adventure in Australia to mark two years of their engagement. “On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged…2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane. Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note…can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us,” wrote Sonakshi and Zaheer alongside a video.

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar are enjoying a vacation with their pet dogs at an undisclosed coastal location abroad. The actress last appeared in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa, starring John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a video from a skyscraper in Dallas, Texas. The actress sported a grey turtleneck sweater in the clip. She will be next seen in Odela 2 opposite Hebah Patel and Vasishta N. Simha.

Dia Mirza is currently enjoying a seaside vacation with son Avyaan Azaad and daughter Samaira Rekhi in Koggala, Sri Lanka. The actress was last seen in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Arjun Rampal twinned in black with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades during their vacation in Goa.