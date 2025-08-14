Taylor Swift drops first-look posters of new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’, announces release date

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift dropped the first-look posters of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Thursday, offering a glimpse into a glamorous chapter of her life.

The album is set to be released on October 3, she announced.

Sharing the posters of the album on Instagram, Taylor wrote, “And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album, The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3. Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift.”

On the podcast New Heights Show presented by Jason Kelce, brother of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, the singer first announced her album. In a clip shared by Jason of Taylor talking about her album, the pop sensation said, “This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said.

She also added, “It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervesence has come through on this record. And like you said, bangers.”

In the cover picture of the album, Taylor Swift was seen lying on swimming pool. The 35-year-old singer appeared in a crystalline bralette and lines of scallop-shaped diamonds coating her torso.

In another picture, Swift looked dazzling in a a voluminous, light pink or peach-colored ensemble heavily adorned with large, fluffy feathers.

In another picture, the singer appeared in a bold, dazzling, elaborate showgirl-style costume featuring intricate beading, sequins, and chain details, with a matching headpiece and arm cuffs.



The upcoming album will have 12 tracks in total, with songs including The Fate of Ophelin, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Ruin The Friendship and Wood.

Also, Swift is going to collaborate with Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter for the title track of the album – The Life of a Showgirl.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.