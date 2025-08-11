‘Saare Jahan Se Achha’ to ‘Tehran’: New films, shows dropping on OTT this Independence Day week

Streaming platforms are pulling out all the stops to soak in the patriotic fervour this Independence Day week. From period spy thrillers to stories exploring high-stakes espionage missions, there’s a lot to explore on OTT. Here’s everything you need to know.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Streaming from: August 12

Streaming on: JioHotstar

1 8 Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel’s beloved superhero gets a pre-school makeover in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Directed by Michael Dowding, the animated series features Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn voicing Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho, respectively. Produced by Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons, the story follows the trio’s adventures as they indulge in heroics while also dealing with problems in their friendship.

Alien: Earth

Streaming from: August 13

Streaming on: JioHotstar

2 8 Hulu

The Xenomorph monsters land on Earth for the first time in Alien: Earth, set two years before Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic. The year is 2120, and Wendy (Sydney Chandler) — a human mind in a synthetic body — teams up with her cyborg mentor Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) and a team of synthetic hybrids to investigate a crashed spaceship before its monstrous cargo wreaks havoc. The cast also includes Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay and Adarsh Gourav.

Court Kacheri

Streaming from: August 13

Streaming on: Sony LIV

3 8 Sony LIV

The Viral Fever, the banner behind popular dramas like Panchayat and Gullak, are back with a new series. Titled Court Kacheri, this series blends legal drama with heartland humour. The story revolves around Param (Ashish Verma), a budding lawyer who reluctantly enters the legal world ruled by his lawyer father Harish Mathur (Pawan Raj Malhotra). As he deals with generational clashes, quirky clients and moral dilemmas, Param must figure out if the law is his calling.

Saare Jahan Se Achha

Streaming from: August 13

Streaming on: Netflix

4 8 Netflix

Set in 1970s India, Saare Jahan Se Achha follows intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar (Pratik Gandhi) as he races against time to neutralise a covert nuclear threat. The espionage thriller also features Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor and Anup Soni in key roles.

Andhera

Streaming from: August 13

Streaming on: Prime Video

5 8 Prime Video

Andhera is a supernatural horror series set in Mumbai, where the disappearance of a girl unearths the city’s darkest secrets. The eight-episode show stars Priya Bapat, Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas and Pranay Pachauri.

Sena — Guardians of the Nation

Streaming from: August 13

Streaming on: Amazon MX Player

6 8 Amazon MX Player

Television actor Vikram Singh Chauhan plays an army officer in Amazon MX Player’s patriotic drama Sena – Guardians of the Nation. The story revolves around the life of Kartik Sharma (Chauhan), a young man who leaves behind a promising career in California to join the Indian army. However, during his first posting in Kashmir, Kartik is captured by militants.

Tehran

Streaming from: August 14

Streaming on: ZEE5

7 8 ZEE5

John Abraham headlines this espionage thriller inspired by real events. After a bombing near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi, ACP Rajeev Kumar finds himself caught in a high-stakes mission amid the changing equation between India, Israel and Iran. Also starring Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa, Tehran promises espionage, action and moral ambiguity in equal measure.

Night Always Comes

Streaming from: August 15

Streaming on: Netflix

8 8 Netflix

Adapted from Willy Vlautin’s novel, Night Always Comes stars Vanessa Kirby as Lynette, a working-class woman racing against time to raise USD 25,000 to buy her mother’s home before it’s lost. Desperate to pull off the feat, she even explores the dark underbelly of Portland, even ready to compromise with her morals. The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen, Stephan James, Julia Fox, Randall Park, Eli Roth and Michael Kelly.