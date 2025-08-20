Independence Day 2025
Kolkata Schools Mark 79th Independence Day with Pride, Culture and Patriotic Zeal
Posted on 20 Aug 2025
15:37 PM
1/14
DPS Ruby Park celebrated Independence Day with pride and patriotic fervour. Chief Guest Colonel Avijit Das, Commanding Officer of Bengal BN NCC, hoisted the tricolour, followed by the National Anthem. The School Choir set the tone with a rousing patriotic song, while Principal Smt. Joyoti Chaudhuri delivered a meaningful address on freedom and responsibility. Young Bulbuls of Classes 1–4 captivated the audience with the song Golden Skies and Fields of Green, followed by a thought-provoking skit titled From Struggle to Strength – India’s Vision. DPS Ruby Park
ADVERTISEMENT
2/14
Colonel Das, an accomplished alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, praised the students’ performances and reminded all of the sacrifices behind India’s freedom. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Head Girl Ahana De, leaving the gathering inspired to contribute to a stronger India. DPS Ruby Park
3/14
At GD Birla Centre for Education, Independence Day was celebrated under the theme “Two Generations, One Heart” in collaboration with senior citizens from Prayas. The event saw vibrant performances, including a delightful dance by Tiny Tots and a skit highlighting the significance of freedom. GD Birla Centre for Education
4/14
The most heartwarming moment came when grandmothers from Prayas joined the students in dancing to retro tunes like Disco Dancer, radiating unfiltered joy. Their enthusiasm bridged generations, leaving students with cherished memories and a deeper understanding of shared freedom. The event beautifully reminded everyone that the true spirit of independence lies in unity across ages. GD Birla Centre for Education
5/14
Ling Lang High School celebrated Independence Day with a blend of tradition and creativity. The day began with a squad drill by student council members, leading up to the flag hoisting ceremony. The Principal’s address inspired students to uphold national values, while a colourful cultural programme showcased children dressed as freedom icons like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sarojini Naidu. Dances representing states across India brought alive the spirit of unity in diversity. Ling Lang High School
6/14
Teachers also joined in with a heartfelt choir and dance performance, paying tribute to the motherland. A short documentary showcased India’s recent progress, reminding students of their role in the nation’s growth. Food packets were distributed to children, and the Vice Principal’s Vote of Thanks concluded the day on a warm and memorable note. Ling Lang High School
7/14
Shri Shikshayatan School and College observed Independence Day with grandeur and deep reflection. Dignitaries, including School Principal Ms Sangeeta Tandon and College Principal Dr Tania Chakraverty, joined the celebration. The programme began with the ceremonial flag hoisting and a spirited march past by Classes VIII to XII. The cultural segment featured soul-stirring performances, including Music Teacher Ms. Pallabi Ghatak’s rendition of Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon and a choir medley of patriotic songs. Shri Shikshayatan School and College
8/14
The Junior School’s dance presentation “Treasure Island” highlighted unity in diversity, while senior students presented recitations and dance-dramas on freedom fighters. Speeches by Principal Ms. Tandon and Head Girl Maliha Afreen underlined themes of Stree Shakti, inclusivity, and India’s vision for 2047. A powerful figure skating performance and a college-led dance-drama portraying heroes like Pritilata Waddedar and Netaji Bose left the audience inspired. The programme ended with the National Anthem, resonating with the theme “Honouring Freedom, Inspiring the Future.” Shri Shikshayatan School and College
9/14
Silver Point School paid heartfelt tribute to India’s freedom fighters through its 79th Independence Day celebrations. The event began with an impressive march past by NCC cadets, led by the School Captain and Vice-Captain. Esteemed guests shared their insights on the true spirit of independence and inspired students with stories from their journeys. Silver Point School
10/14
Adding a spirited touch to the day, friendly football matches between students, teachers, and alumni drew enthusiastic cheers from the audience, complemented by live commentary from student anchors. The programme concluded with the soulful rendition of the National Anthem, reinforcing the unity and pride that defines the occasion. Silver Point School
11/14
At St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore, the 79th Independence Day was marked with reverence and respect. The day commenced with flag hoisting by the Principal and a charming Bunny Salute by the Pre-Primary students. Chief Guest Shri Murli Dhar (IPS), Commissioner of Police, Barrackpore, addressed the gathering, urging students to uphold the values of freedom and responsibility. A highlight of the day was the release of the annual magazine Flames and the felicitation of police officials across zones and departments, acknowledging their selfless service to the nation. St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore
12/14
The felicitation ceremony honoured seven police personnel and four senior officers, including Shri Indrabadan Jha (IPS) and Ms. Anusua Chakraborty. This was followed by a vibrant cultural programme featuring performances by Pre-Primary students and music and dance teachers, adding colour and creativity to the solemn occasion. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks by the CEO, leaving the audience with a renewed sense of patriotism and respect for those who safeguard the nation. St Augustine’s Day School, Barrackpore
13/14
The morning of 15th August 2025 began with pride and patriotism at St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram, as the institution celebrated the 79th Independence Day with grandeur. Anchored by students Ipsita Mandal (Class 7) and Trishanjit Das (Class 6), the senior section programme featured a dignified march past led by School Captain Rigved Sharma. Principal Mrs. Aditi Chakraborty hoisted the tricolour and, in her speech, emphasised the transformative role of education in shaping responsible citizens and safeguarding freedom. The cultural programme brought together music, poetry, and dance, with highlights including the choir’s medley of “Teri Mitti” and “Dhono Dhanne Pushpe Bhora,” along with spirited performances to Vande Mataram and Shonar Bangla. St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram
14/14
The primary section mirrored the same enthusiasm with their colourful tricolour outfits and heartfelt performances. From speeches on “What Can I Do for My Country?” to soulful songs and dances, the little patriots left the audience teary-eyed with pride. Standout moments included Class 3 students Aditri Chakraborty’s stirring Vande Mataram, Niharika Kansha Banik’s graceful Desh Mera Rangeela, and Ishan Ray’s guitar performance. The programme concluded with inspiring freedom stories by teachers and sweet distribution, leaving every Judean with renewed commitment to the nation. St Jude’s High School, Madhyamgram
Last updated on 20 Aug 2025
15:38 PM
ADVERTISEMENT
Similar stories
Rajya Sabha
No Freeze on New Medical Colleges or MBBS Seat Hikes for 2025-26: Government Clarifie. . .
NEET counselling
MP NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Cancelled After Centre Bans Admissions at Burh. . .
ADVERTISEMENT