Meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish model-turned-Netflix star

Model-turned-Netflix star Georgina Rodriguez, who announced her engagement with Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, first met him in 2016 while working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid.

1 7 Instagram/@georginagio

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo and Rodriguez made their first public appearance as a couple at the Best FIFA Football Awards in January 2017. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram later that year.

2 7 Instagram/@georginagio

The couple welcomed their daughter in November 2017. In October 2021, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced that they were expecting twins. Rodriguez gave birth to the twins — a girl and a boy — in April 2022. However, the boy passed away shortly after birth, they said in an Instagram post.

3 7 Instagram/@georginagio

Ronaldo, 40, has three other children — a son born in 2010 and twins born in 2017. Rodriguez, Ronaldo and all the children currently live together in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

4 7 Instagram/@georginagio

Rodriguez, 31, garnered significant public attention after she began dating Ronaldo. She currently has 68.3 million followers on Instagram. Rodrguez is of Argentine and Spanish descent.

5 7 Instagram/@georginagio

Alongside her modelling career, she has worked with many luxury fashion brands, including Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, over the years. According to media reports, Rodriguez also owns her own line of clothing.

6 7 Instagram/@georginagio

The model-entrepreneur was the subject of a 2022 Netflix docu-series I am Georgina, which offers a glimpse into Rodriguez’s daily life with Ronaldo and their children.

7 7 Instagram/@georginagio

Rodriguez and Ronaldo announced their engagement on August 11, after eight years of relationship. Rodriguez shared a photo of their hands. The photo shows her flaunting an oval-shaped diamond engagement ring. “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she captioned the post on Instagram.