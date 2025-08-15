‘Sam Bahadur’ to ‘Gunjan Saxena’: Six films based on real-life soldiers to watch this Independence Day

Films inspired by the lives of soldiers capture not only their sacrifice and unwavering spirit but also the heart-wrenching pain of separation endured by the families of martyrs. The stories go beyond battlefield heroics, offering a glimpse into personal struggles, camaraderie and moral dilemmas faced by men and women in uniform. On India’s 79th Independence Day, here’s a list of five films that shine light on the human story behind the medal.





Chandu Champion (2024)

A biographical sports drama directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion features Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. The film traces Petkar’s journey from soldier to champion, showcasing his perseverance as he deals with loss of limbs in a war to becoming a medal-winning para-athlete.

Stream it on: Prime Video





Sam Bahadur (2023)

Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first field marshal and a key figure in the country’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The biopic chronicles Manekshaw’s illustrious journey and achievements, from his early days as the chief of Army staff to his retirement. The film also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

Stream it on: ZEE5





Major (2022)

This biographical film pays tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the National Security Guards who lost his life during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks while saving hostages at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Major stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka with the story and screenplay by Sesh. Major delves into Unnikrishnan’s commitment to his duty.

Stream it on: Netflix





Shershaah (2021)

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, killed in action during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Batra was awarded the highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously in 1999. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra in a dual role as Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara playing Vikram’s love interest Dimple Cheema. At the 69th National Film Awards in 2023, Shershaah won the Special Jury Award.

Stream it on: Amazon Prime Video





Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena who made history as India's first female combat pilot in the 1999 Kargil War. The film depicts how Gunjan battled discrimination throughout her training. However, the Kargil War in 1999 offered her the opportunity to prove her mettle as she undertook a dangerous rescue mission, saving wounded soldiers and a fellow pilot. Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Stream it on: Netflix





Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

The war drama, starring Vicky Kaushal, marks Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut. Uri: The Surgical Strike recounts the story of Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), who played a leading role in India’s retaliatory response to the 2016 Uri attack. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajit Kapur, Yami Gautam and Kirti Kulhari. Uri: The Surgical Strike earned Vicky Kaushal the Best Actor award at the 2019 National Film Awards.

Stream it on: ZEE5