When Tagore travelled to Bollywood: Rabindrasangeet’s imprint on Hindi film music

Today is Pochishe Baisakh, the day Bengalis across the world celebrate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. For generations of Bengalis, Rabindrasangeet has been inseparable from everyday life — from monsoon afternoons and puja gatherings to heartbreak and romance. Bollywood, too, has repeatedly turned to Tagore’s compositions for inspiration, borrowing tunes and lyrical structures to enrich the storytelling.

The relationship between Tagore’s music and cinema began during the poet’s own lifetime. The first known use of Rabindrasangeet in film came in Mukti, directed by Pramathesh Barua in 1937, with music by Pankaj Kumar Mullick.

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Several legendary Bollywood composers — Sachin Dev Burman, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Rajesh Roshan — later carried that influence forward. Sometimes they adapted entire songs. At other times, they borrowed only a refrain or melodic phrase.

Here are some of the most memorable Bollywood songs inspired by Rabindrasangeet:

Nain Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane — Afsar (1950)

In Afsar, S.D. Burman composed Nain Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane, sung by Suraiya. The melody bears a strong resemblance to Tagore’s romantic classic Sedin Dujone Dulechhinu Bone. Burman frequently blended Rabindrasangeet influences into Hindi film music without losing their emotional delicacy, and this song is one such example.

Man Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang — Maa Beta (1962)

The song Man Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang from Maa Beta carries the unmistakable spirit of Tagore’s Monomor Megher Sangi. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, the song retains the breezy, monsoon-soaked mood of the original while adapting it for mainstream Hindi cinema.

Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina — Abhiman (1973)

One of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic duets, Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina from Abhimaan was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, with music by S.D. Burman. The composition draws from Tagore’s Jodi Taare Nai Chini Go Se Ki. Burman borrowed the tune of the mukhda, while the rest of the song was an original melody.

Chhookar Mere Mann Ko — Yaarana (1981)

The song Chhookar Mere Mann Ko from Yaarana is a nostalgic composition by Rajesh Roshan, sung by Kishore Kumar. The opening lines echo Tagore’s Tomaar Holo Shuru, Aamar Holo Shara.

Tanha Rahi — Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reimagined Rabindranath Tagore’s Ekla Chalo Re in Hindi for the song Tanha Rahi from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero. While Nachiketa Chakraborty sang the Bengali verses in this composition, Sonu Nigam lent his voice to the Hindi lyrics.

Piyu Bole — Parineeta (2005)

Tagore’s influence remained alive in contemporary Bollywood cinema with the song Piyu Bole from Parineeta. Music composer Shantanu Moitra used the refrain of Tagore’s Phule Phule Dhole Dhole to craft the song, capturing the soft lyrical romanticism of the original song.