Mamata signals ‘defeat’ to Suvendu on social media after refusal to quit as chief minister

Mamata Banerjee has tweaked her X and Facebook bio from ‘Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal’ to Chief Minister of West Bengal (15th, 16th and 17th Vidhan Sabha) right after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Bengal chief minister of the 18th Vidhan Sabha.

The updated bio avoids the word ‘former’.

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On May 5, a day after the election results, Mamata had declared she would not resign from the post, alleging the Assembly poll results were ‘looted’ and counting of 100 seats were mismanaged.

Mamata had not submitted her resignation letter even after the Bengal Governor dissolved the Assembly in a notification published on May 7, three days after the counting of poll votes.

Earlier on Saturday, just ahead of Suvendu’s oath ceremony, the Kolkata Police X account unfollowed Mamata and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with several more individuals linked to TMC.

The handle has now started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister’s Office and the ministry of home affairs on X.

The Kolkata Police had earlier reduced the security provided to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile prominent TMC leaders like former Mayor Forhad Hakim refrained from making political posts and resorted to congratulating students of Madhyamik and High Madrasa. Mamata too, posted a congratulatory post on Facebook.

But TMC’s X handle has retained its political flavour, sharing a post by Abhishek on “reports of post-poll violence, attacks on party offices, intimidation of our party workers and threats against supporters are deeply alarming and unacceptable in a democratic society” following a series of videos shared on post-poll violence.