Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani named next CDS, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to head Navy

The government on Friday announced key top-level military appointments, naming former Vice Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and appointing Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of the Naval Staff.

Lt Gen Subramani will succeed Gen Anil Chauhan, whose tenure ends on May 30, while Vice Admiral Swaminathan will take over from Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi following his retirement on May 31.

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Lt General NS Raja Subramani will also function as the secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Lt Gen Subramani is currently serving as a military adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat. He earlier served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025.

In a separate announcement, the defence ministry said Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the Chief of the Naval Staff.

Vice Admiral Swaminathan is currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, he specialises in communication and electronic warfare.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla; the Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, United Kingdom; the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja; and the US Naval War College, Newport, the officer has held several key operational, staff and training appointments during his naval career.

A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal, Vice Admiral Swaminathan has commanded the missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.