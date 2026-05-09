BTS mesmerises Mexico City crowd with fan interactions, cowboy hats and ‘Arirang’ hits

Popular K-pop band BTS mesmerised an enthusiastic crowd at the first of the three-night concert series at Mexico’s GNP Seguros Stadium on Friday (IST), bringing flair, fan interaction in Spanish, T-shirts that read ‘Ciudad de México’, and cowboy hats. Here’s a look.

1 5 X/ BTS official handle

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BTS members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — performed tracks from their latest album, Arirang, along with several of their biggest hits. The setlist included songs like Run BTS, Fake Love, Mic Drop, Fire, Butter and Dynamite. For the Mexico City show, BTS also surprised fans with special performances of Boy In Luv and So What.

2 5 X/ BTS official handle

The concert featured the large-scale 360-degree stage production that has become a hallmark of the Arirang World Tour. Fans filled the stadium with coordinated fan chants, purple lights and banners celebrating the group’s long-awaited reunion.

3 5 X/ BTS official handle

The group later shared additional Spanish phrases to thank fans and conclude the night. “Mexican ARMY are always the most passionate,” RM said. “Thanks to you, I was very happy today.”

4 5 X/ BTS official handle

On Thursday, nearly 50,000 fans gathered outside Mexico’s National Palace on Thursday morning (IST) to greet the K-pop band. President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo also joined the members on the palace balcony to meet the fans.

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The tour is expected to move to the European leg, spanning Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich and Paris from late June to mid-July.