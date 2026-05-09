Jackie Shroff-starrer ‘The Great Grand Superhero’ to release in theatres in May

Jackie Shroff-starrer The Great Grand Superhero is set to release in theatres on May 29, the makers announced on Friday.

“Phata poster, nikla 𝙷̶𝚎̶𝚛̶𝚘̶ Superhero Dadaji #TheGreatGrandSuperhero aa rahe hain aap sab se milne. In Cinemas May 29,” reads the caption on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Manish Saini, the film features an ensemble cast including Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

A teaser shared on Instagram in March offers a glimpse into the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson, whose bond changes through the child’s imagination when they encounter aliens.

“Follows a grandfather and grandson whose relationship transforms through the child’s imagination when they encounter aliens,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Talking about his role in the film, Shroff said in a statement, “With The Great Grand Superhero, we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first.”

Shroff was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.