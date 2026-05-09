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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

'Duty of everyone to bow to the people's verdict': PMK founder Ramadoss urges TN Guv to invite TVK to form govt

Noting that parties such as the Congress and Left parties have already signalled their support to the TVK in the interest of the state's welfare, he said VCK chief Thirumavalavan should follow suit

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.05.26, 03:06 PM
In this image posted on April 20, 2026, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, during a campaign in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, ahead of Tamil Nadu elections.

In this image posted on April 20, 2026, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, during a campaign in the Edappadi Assembly constituency, ahead of Tamil Nadu elections. PTI

PMK founder Ramadoss on Saturday said given the extraordinary political climate in Tamil Nadu, the governor should immediately invite the Vijay-led TVK, which stands as the single largest party in the state, to form the government.

"It is the duty of everyone to bow to the people's verdict. This process must not be delayed. An invitation should be extended immediately," he said in a statement here.

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Noting that parties such as the Congress and Left parties have already signalled their support to the TVK in the interest of the state's welfare, he said VCK chief Thirumavalavan should follow suit.

"If he offers his support, the governor should formally invite Vijay and administer the oath of office to him as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu."

"Bearing the current circumstances in mind, I earnestly request my younger brother, Thirumavalavan, to immediately extend his support to TVK and by doing so, he would honour the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and facilitate the establishment of a new government," he added.

On Saturday, an ex-IPS officer moved the Supreme Court, challenging Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's refusal to invite TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form the government despite his party winning the highest number of seats.

The plea was filed by IPS M Ramasubramani (retd), who served as an Additional Director General of Police and the Inspector General of Police. His plea argued that the governor's decision amounts to an unconstitutional determination of a majority outside the Assembly.

It contended that the governor could not deny TVK an opportunity to prove its majority through a floor test.

On Friday, a member of TVK moved the top court seeking directions to the Tamil Nadu governor to invite TVK to form the government in the state.

The plea by Ezhilarasi K contended that the governor's failure to invite Vijay violated Articles 12 and 32 of the Constitution.

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