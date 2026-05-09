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regular-article-logo Saturday, 09 May 2026

Jeet’s presence at Suvendu Adhikari’s oath ceremony sparks speculation about political innings

Despite spending more than two decades in the Bengali film industry, the actor has rarely been seen at political events

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.05.26, 03:49 PM
Oath taking ceremony West Bengal

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Several leading figures from the Bengali film industry attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Kolkata on Saturday, where Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s ninth chief minister.

Among those seen in the guest enclosure were veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Jeet, classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, actor Jisshu Sengupta and actress-dancer Mamata Shankar.

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However, it was the presence of Tollywood star Jeet that drew the maximum attention at the ceremony. Known for maintaining a distance from politics throughout his career, Jeet arrived at the venue dressed in a white kurta and sunglasses.

Despite spending more than two decades in the Bengali film industry, the actor has rarely been seen at political events or industry meetings linked to political power centres. His appearance at the high-profile swearing-in ceremony has therefore triggered speculation over a possible shift in his public positioning.

The development comes amid wider discussions within Tollywood following the change in government in the state. Industry-related issues, including allegations of “ban culture” and disputes surrounding ‘gupi shooting’ have increasingly come under focus in recent weeks.

On the work front, Jeet will next be seen in Pathikrit Basu’s period drama Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat.

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