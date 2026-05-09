Sunburn Festival shifts to Mumbai, will return with 19th edition in December

One of India’s biggest electronic music festivals, Sunburn Festival, will return for its 19th edition in December with a new venue, a revamped format and a fresh creative identity, organisers announced on Friday.

The festival will be held on December 18 and 19 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, followed by a closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20, according to a press release.

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Organisers described the upcoming edition as one of the festival’s “most defining chapters yet”.

The event will shift to a condensed two-day format, a move organisers said was aimed at delivering sharper programming and a more concentrated flow of performances. The finale at NSCI Dome is intended to extend the festival experience beyond the main event, the release said.

The theme for the 2026 edition is “Awaken the Core”, which the festival said reflects its evolution “from spectacle to depth, from scale to intensity”.

Mahalaxmi Racecourse has previously hosted several major electronic music performances in Mumbai, including early India performances by Avicii in 2011, Swedish House Mafia in 2013 and Martin Garrix in 2016. The venue also hosted a set by Keinemusik earlier this year.

Tickets for the festival will be available on BookMyShow. An exclusive pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders will begin on May 14 at noon, followed by a registered users’ pre-sale on May 16 at noon. General ticket sales will open on May 18 at noon.

“Sunburn Festival has always been built with the audience at its core, evolving each year into a defining cultural tradition for India's music community,” said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn.

“As we enter our 19th edition, every decision — from moving to a venue like Mahalaxmi Racecourse to reimagining the festival format — has been made with a clear focus on enhancing how fans experience the festival,” he added.