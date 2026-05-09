Fifa World Cup 2026 to have three opening ceremonies; Katy Perry, BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform

Katy Perry, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Future, J Balvin, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette are among the global music stars set to headline opening ceremonies for the 2026 Fifa World Cup across the United States, Mexico and Canada, as Fifa prepares for the first-ever multi-country opening celebration in tournament history.

Fifa said three separate opening ceremonies will be staged across North America on June 11 and June 12, marking the first time the tournament will launch simultaneously in multiple host nations.

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The main US ceremony will take place at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12 ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay. The event will begin 90 minutes before kickoff at 4.30pm local time.

Performers confirmed for the Los Angeles ceremony include Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla, with additional artists expected to be announced.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the Fifa World Cup 2026 will become,” Fifa President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” he added.

Organizers said stadium gates in Los Angeles would open four hours before kickoff, with fan experiences, activations and live programming planned throughout the day.

Mexico City will host the tournament’s first opening celebration on June 11 ahead of the Mexico vs. South Africa match. Fifa confirmed performances by Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla.

Canada’s ceremony will take place in Toronto on June 12 before the national team’s match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Organisers said the ceremonies are designed around the concept of a “shared heartbeat,” aimed at uniting fans across time zones through football, music and culture.

The Los Angeles event, produced in partnership with Balich Wonder Studio, will feature large-scale visuals and live performances linked to the Fifa World Cup Trophy, highlighting themes of national identity and global unity.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The opening match will be played in Mexico City, while the final is scheduled for New York New Jersey Stadium.