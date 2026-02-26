MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Ikkis’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Agastya Nanda-starrer war drama

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal hit theatres on January 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.02.26, 12:11 PM
Agastya Nanda in ‘Ikkis’

Agastya Nanda in ‘Ikkis’ File picture

Agastya Nanda-starrer Ikkis is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the biopic of Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal hit theatres on January 1.

“A story that made 21 immortal, forever. #IkkisOnPrime, Watch Now,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Khetarpal was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. His biopic was first announced in 2019 on his 69th birth anniversary, with Varun Dhawan set to play the lead role. The film got pushed back due to the pandemic, leading to Dhawan’s exit over scheduling conflict, as per reports.

Ikkis marks the second acting project for Agastya, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is also the last big screen outing for Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the cast of the Ikkis also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia.

The film earned around Rs 45.21 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 38.15 crore gross in India, and Rs 3.50 crore gross overseas, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Ikkis Agastya Nanda Prime Video Shows
