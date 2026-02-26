MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ now streaming on OTT

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romcom hit theatres on December 25 last year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.02.26, 10:53 AM
A poster of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’

A poster of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ File picture

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

“Rumi, Ray and their love story* *conditions applied. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeriOnPrime, Watch Now,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

The film follows the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

“Two people fall in love while finding themselves, but family pressures challenge their relationship. They part, hoping to meet again,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

The film earned Rs 49.5 crore gross worldwide, including Rs 39.35 gross in India and Rs 10.15 crore gross overseas, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s upcoming creature-comedy film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. He also has Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled romance musical drama, co-starring Sreeleela, in the pipeline.

