Pro-Palestine protests erupt outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles during ‘Scream 7’ premiere

Protesters gathered outside Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles during the premiere of Scream 7, voicing support for Palestine and calling out the studio over its handling of cast departures linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict, as per US media reports.

Demonstrators carried placards criticizing the company, Deadline reported. “Paramount has a BLACKLIST of actors who criticize Israel” read one side of a sign held by an activist, while the other side urged people to “Cancel Paramount+”.

The protest was led by Entertainment Labor for Palestine, CODEPINK LA, Musicians for Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace–Los Angeles. Activists on site also expressed support for actress Melissa Barrera, who has been vocal in backing Palestine.

In November 2023, Spyglass Media Group removed Barrera from reprising her role in the seventh installment of the franchise after she shared posts in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The production company said at the time that it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form” and dropped her from the project.

Shortly afterward, Barrera’s co-star Jenna Ortega exited Scream 7, leaving the franchise facing uncertainty. Original Scream 7 director Christopher Landon also departed the project.

Despite the exits, Spyglass moved forward with the film, appointing Kevin Williamson to direct. Williamson wrote the original 1996 Scream, which was directed by Wes Craven.

Scream 7 is scheduled for release on February 27. Neve Campbell is set to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, with a script by Guy Busick. Courteney Cox will return as Gale Weathers, while Mason Gooding reprises his role as Chad Meeks-Martin.

Newcomer Isabel May will portray Sidney’s daughter. Additional cast members include Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Sam Rechner and Anna Camp.