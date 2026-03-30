Bengal Police record statements in actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s drowning case, seek Talsari footage

Officials from the Bengal Police on Monday recorded statements from eyewitnesses and individuals who were present when actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee allegedly drowned at Talsari beach in Odisha.

However, no formal complaint has been filed in the case, according to a police officer.

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A post-mortem on the late actor was conducted at Kanthi hospital on Monday. His body was kept at the Digha morgue at the time. Investigators from Purba Medinipur district police also acquired the video footage of the accident from the Odisha police.

“Investigators have documented the versions of people who were at the spot as well as those who witnessed the incident in an effort to piece together the sequence of events leading to the actor’s death,” the Police official said.

SP Anshuman Saha of Purba Medinipur Police said the process to procure key video clips from Odisha Police is already underway.

“Odisha Police has video footage of Rahul's final moments during the shoot as well as of the incident. In the interest of the investigation, it is not being made public. If required, we will obtain the video,” SP Saha told PTI.

The officer said the actor's relatives, including his maternal uncle, and some friends have reached Tamluk to bring his body back home to Kolkata.

Banerjee, 43, was a prominent figure in Bengali cultural space. He began his acting career with Chaka in 2000 and rose to fame with Chirodini Tumi Je Amar. His filmography includes Abar Asbo Phire, Jackpot, Zulfiqar, Biday Byomkesh, Byomkesh Gotro, Megha Dhaka Tara, Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei. He was most recently seen in the web series Thakumar Jhuli.