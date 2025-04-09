MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Venice Film Festival to honour Werner Herzog with Golden Lion award

The 82-year-old filmmaker is known for films like 'Fitzcarraldo' and 'Nosferatu the Vampyre'

PTI Published 09.04.25, 11:18 AM
Werner Herzog

Filmmaker Werner Herzog will be honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice Film Festival.

Known for films like “Fitzcarraldo” and "Nosferatu the Vampyre”, the 82-year-old director will receive the award which honours distinguished individuals for their contributions to cinema, mentioned the official website of the festival.

Herzog said he feels deeply honoured to be bestowed with the award.

“I feel deeply honored to receive a Lifetime Achievement Honorary Golden Lion by the Venice Biennale.I have always tried to be a Good Soldier of Cinema, and this feels like a medal for my work. Thank you," he said in a statement.

The filmmaker added he hasn't retired and is actively working.

“However, I have not gone into retirement. I work as always. A few weeks ago, I just finished a documentary in Africa, ‘Ghost Elephants,’ and at this moment, I am shooting my next feature film, ‘Bucking Fastard’ in Ireland. I am developing an animated film, based on my novel, ‘The Twilight World’ and I am acting the voice of a creature in Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming animated film. I am not done yet,” he said.

Last year, director Peter Weir and actor Sigourney Weaver were presented with the award.

The 82nd edition of Venice Film Festival will commence on August 27 and conclude on September 6. It will be held in Lido di Venezia.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Venice Film Festival Werner Herzog
