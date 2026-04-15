‘Weapons’ prequel, ‘Final Destination 7’ eye 2028 theatrical release

Warner Bros. has unveiled its content slate for 2027 and beyond, which includes a prequel to Weapons based on Aunt Gladys and the seventh instalment of Final Destination.

While the Gladys prequel will release on September 8, 2028, Final Destination 7 will hit theatres on May 12, 2028.

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New additions to the schedule are The Revenge of La Llorona (April 9, 2027), Ocean’s prequel (June 25, 2027), Evil Dead Wrath (April 7, 2028), Gladys (Sept. 8, 2028), Final Destination 7 (May 12, 2028), Zach Cregger’s next thriller The Flood (Aug. 11, 2028) and an untitled Baz Luhrmann film about Joan of Arc (Nov. 22, 2028).

The release schedule was unveiled at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

As per Variety, since Warner Bros. is in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance, production timelines may be altered, and release dates could shift around if the merger goes through.

However, Paramount’s CEO, David Ellison, has pledged to release 30 films a year once the two media giants become one.

Hollywood veteran Amy Madigan bagged the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Academy Awards this year for her performance as Aunt Gladys in the horror film Weapons.

In Weapons, Madigan plays Aunt Gladys, an enigmatic and deeply unsettling figure whose presence looms large over the eerie events unfolding in a small American town. The horror thriller follows the mysterious disappearance of several schoolchildren, with Madigan’s character emerging as a key figure connected to the disturbing mystery.

Final Destination 7 follows the massive success of the sixth entry, Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025), which gave a reboot to the series.

Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart is set to direct the film. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, who helmed Bloodlines, chose not to return.

Lori Evans Taylor, who co-wrote Bloodlines, has been roped in to pen the script for the seventh movie.

The core creative team will bring back Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich as producers.