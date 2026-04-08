‘Watched it before you’: Deepika Padukone responds to ‘Dhurandhar 2’ silence controversy

Deepika Padukone has addressed social media chatter over her silence on husband Ranveer Singh’s latest release Dhurandhar 2.

The internet had been abuzz with questions over why Deepika had not publicly posted about the project, despite its humongous success at the box office. Social media users were even speculating over the relationship status of the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepika Tuesday broke her silence, responding to a reel on Instagram that questioned whether her lack of posts was intentional or overanalysed.

The caption of the Instagram reel read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the ‘silent treatment’ to a Rs 500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”.

Replying in the comments section, Deepika wrote, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?”.

Following her response, several users rallied in her support, defending her decision to stay silent publicly.

“Maybe she doesn't wanna steal the limelight off her husband at the premiere, which obviously will happen,” one comment read. “She’s busy taking care of their kid…leave her alone,” another user wrote.

“She doesn't need public validation about her relationship with her husband,” said another Instagram user. “She is not taking from his spotlight. That's how she is supporting him,” wrote one more user.

Directed by Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.

Set in Lyari, Karachi, the story follows an Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates the mafia network in Pakistan and undertakes covert intel operations. The films also depict several real-life events, including the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel expands focusses on the origins of Singh’s character, Hamza alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest box-office earner of 2025, amassing over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. The sequel has already collected more than Rs 1,600 crore globally in 19 days.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again and is set to appear next in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She is also part of director Atlee’s upcoming project opposite Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22XA6.