Iranian delegation to reach Islamabad Thursday, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan says

Key Events

Israeli military says it has killed nephew of Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem Israel said on Thursday it had killed the nephew of Naim Qassem, the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, in a strike on Beirut overnight. "The IDF struck in the Beirut area and eliminated Ali Yusuf Harshi, the personal secretary and nephew of Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem," the military said.

Italy PM Meloni says reopening of strait of Hormuz is vital Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday that restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is a vital interest for her county and the whole of the European Union. "We have come within a step of the point of no return, but we now face a fragile prospect of peace that must be pursued with determination,” Meloni told parliament, adding that Italy condemned any violation of the ceasefire and is calling for a permanent halt to hostilities.

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Spain to reopen its embassy in Tehran Spain is reopening its embassy in Tehran in hopes of achieving peace in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters on Thursday. "I've instructed our ambassador in Tehran to return, to take up his post again and reopen our embassy, and for us to join in this effort for peace from every possible quarter, including from the Iranian capital itself," Albares said.

Israel instructs Karish offshore natgas platform to reopen following ceasefire Israel's energy ministry said on Thursday that it had instructed Energean to begin resuming operations at the Karish natural gas platform off Israel's Mediterranean coast following the ceasefire with Iran.

Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri to visit Qatar from Thursday

India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri will make an official visit to Qatar on April 9 and 10, authorities in New Delhi said on Thursday, as the world's most populous country reels from disruptions to LPG supply. The visit follows Tuesday's news of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but Israel continues to pound Lebanon with its heaviest strikes.

Iranian delegation to reach Islamabad on Thursday for talks with US Clearing the mist of mistrust, Iran confirmed that its 10-member delegation will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the upcoming talks to resolve the conflict with the US and Israel. The crucial parleys have been set for Friday in Islamabad, just days after a two-week ceasefire. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran as proposed by Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to the delegations of the US and Iran to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, confirmed the participation of his country’s delegation while emphasising “scepticism” in his country regarding peace talks due to the alleged ceasefire violation by Israel. “Despite scepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” he said on X. The US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance is also expected to arrive, but no time has been announced for its arrival. No timeframe has been given except that they are being held on Friday. The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region. Iranian officials are in touch with Pakistan, and Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Masoud Pezshkian held talks on Wednesday, while separately, Field Marshal Seyed Asim Munir and Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi talked over the phone. According to another statement on X, Moghadam said that the Araghchi “appreciated the constructive & responsible role of Pakistan in continuous & effective efforts to end the war and strengthen peace and security in the region as well as ceasefire”. Meanwhile, the ceasefire has come under stress due to alleged violations by Israel, which launched strikes against Lebanon. The UN Secretary General also condemned the strikes, which killed many.

Pakistan PM forms crisis team to deal with effects of West Asia conflict on economy Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set up a special body to deal with the effects of the West Asia conflict on the economy and security of the country. The National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) was constituted hours ahead of the two-week ceasefire achieved between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran as proposed by Pakistan. The NCMC is jointly headed by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Lt General Zafar Iqbal, who are the co-chairmen of its executive committee, according to an official notification. Among the members, the body has the representation of all the federal departments, provincial governments and the special areas. It has the mandate for the management of internal security, including possible internal displacement and refugees, in case of any untoward situation. It has also been tasked for narrative management and controlling of disinformation. The council is responsible for the management and operationalisation of financial, economic, and trade-related policy measures. The Express Tribune reported that in a maiden meeting of its executive committee of NCMC on Wednesday, the council decided that it would continue working as the danger of war still looms and many weeks may pass before the economy returns to normal functioning, even if the ceasefire is turned into a permanent peace agreement. The council allowed the export of surplus furnace oil after fully taking into account the local energy production requirements. At least two refineries raised the issue of limited storage capacity, requiring the export of the surplus volumes. The paper quoted the government sources as saying that during the last two days, the civil-military authorities rushed to make plans to secure energy supplies in case the United States executed its threat to attack the energy infrastructure and Iran retaliated with attacks on Middle East energy infrastructure. Pakistan looked into the options to import fuels from Russia, Nigeria and some other countries. In addition to the cost, the major issue was the time involved in transportation of the cargoes, which could have jumped to 30 to 35 days for a tanker due to any closure of the supply routes, said the officials. The officials said that there were around five different committees that had been constituted during the past month of the war. These committees at one hand, helped to deal with issues arising in their respective domains, but on the other hand, fragmented the decision-making. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the committee on monitoring and securing the fuel supplies and did a splendid job in making sure that there were no shortages across the country. However, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired another committee, which was responsible for finalising a plan to give targeted subsidies. The Ministry of Information Technology was separately looking into the issue of disbursement of these subsidies, while a Maritime Affairs committee was dealing with the logistics issues. Another committee was working to address issues that could hamper Pakistan's exports because of the war. The officials said that all these committees are being dissolved, and now these decisions would take place at the forum of the National Coordination and Management Council, according to the paper.

Israel's pounding of Lebanon is 'deeply damaging', UK foreign minister says British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Thursday that Israel's pounding of Lebanon was "deeply damaging" and risked destabilising the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. "We want to see Lebanon included in the ceasefire," she told Times Radio. "We want it extended to cover Lebanon, because otherwise that will destabilise the whole region." "That escalation that we saw from Israel yesterday was deeply damaging, and we want to see an end to hostilities." Britain, which has faced heavy criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to provide more support for Washington's war on Iran, has sought to help defend its allies in the Gulf and is now working with other countries on ways to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz. Asked about the strains with its key U.S. ally, Cooper said it was possible for London to remain close to Washington while also taking a different approach in the region. But she said some of Trump's rhetoric, including when he threatened to destroy Iran's civilisation, had been dangerous. "I think that the rhetoric that we've seen used has been completely wrong," she told Sky News. "That sort of escalatory rhetoric can have escalatory consequences."

Trump says US military to stay around Iran; threatens action if Tehran fails to comply with deal U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday its military ships and aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the U.S. will start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies with the deal reached with Washington. "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the “Shootin’ Starts,” bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.," the president added. Iran had said earlier on Wednesday that it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people. The two sides appeared to be far apart on Iran's nuclear program, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium, and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire. "It was agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to the contrary - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in his late Wednesday's Truth Social post.

Iran's IRGC navy issues map to guide ships around Hormuz mines, Iranian media say Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy posted a map showing alternative shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz to help transiting ships avoid naval mines, the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA said early on Thursday.