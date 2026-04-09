Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Netflix script post, fuels acting and biopic speculation

Former India captain Rohit Sharma sparked buzz online after sharing a cryptic post featuring what appeared to be a script draft from Netflix, fuelling speculation about a possible acting stint or a biopic in the making.

On Thursday, the cricketer took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of a script titled Draft #45, dated April 9, 2026, featuring the logo of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in the top right corner. The partial concealment of the title further fuelled curiosity among fans.

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However, Netflix has not yet issued any official statement or clarification regarding the development, keeping fans and followers speculating about the nature of the project.

Rohit Sharma, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, is currently part of the Mumbai Indians, as the franchise eyes a record sixth Indian Premier League title this season.

The 38-year-old cricketer kicked off his IPL 2026 campaign with an impressive 78 off 38 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match.

He followed it up with a 35-run innings against Delhi Capitals (DC), before managing just five runs in a rain-affected clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

The five-time IPL-winning team are gearing up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharma is a prolific Indian international player renowned for his batting, six-hitting ability, and leadership.

He holds the record for the highest individual ODI score (264) and has led India in all formats, winning major titles like the 2024 T20 World Cup.