‘Euphoria’ S3 to ‘Love Insurance Kompany’: New films and web series to watch online and in theatres

Planning to watch a new film or web series this weekend, but unsure what to pick? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the titles dropping on OTT, and hitting the big screen this week.

Rooster

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Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: April 9

Created by Bill Lawrence and co-creator Matt Tarses, HBO’s latest comedy series Rooster follows Greg Russo (Steve Carell), a bestselling author known for his breezy, mass-market beach novels. Beneath the surface, however, Greg is grappling with the fallout of a failed marriage brought on by infidelity.

In an attempt to break free from the rut his life has fallen into, Greg accepts a role as Writer in Residence at the elite, fictional Ludlow College. He finds a silver lining in being closer to his daughter, Katie (Charly Clive), an art history professor at the same institution who is dealing with the collapse of her own marriage.

Hacks Season 5

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Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: April 9

The Emmy-winning dark comedy series returns for its fifth and final season. Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, the show continues to track the evolving dynamic between comedian Deborah Vance and writer Ava Daniels.

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) head back to Las Vegas “more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian,” following “mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away”.

The show delves into the uneasy mentorship between a veteran stand-up comic and a young, entitled writer. It is created by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners.

Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

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Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: April 10

Created by Linwood Boomer, this revival revisits Malcolm’s chaotic family life. But this time he is on the other side of the aisle, as a parent navigating the challenges of raising a teenager.

Based on Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006), the series follows Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) who lives with his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) and his girlfriend Tristan (Kiana Madeira), keeping his distance from the family he grew up with. That separation doesn’t last long, as he’s pulled back into their familiar chaos when his parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), insist he attend their 40th wedding anniversary celebration.

Euphoria Season 3

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Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: April 12

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow return for the final season of the drama series that explores themes of youth, addiction and identity.

The last season ended with Lexi Howard’s (Maude Apatow) play inspired by her friends and classmates, Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) turning his father Cal (Dane) in to the police after discovering a flash drive containing evidence of illegal sexual encounters. Rue Bennett (Zendaya) remains sober as she and Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) appear to reconnect. The new season takes place fives years after the previous instalment.

THEATRICAL RELEASES

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha

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Starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. It follows an angry man seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios, with Suniel Narang serving as co-producer.

Dacoit was initially scheduled to release on March 19, but was later pushed to April 10, with the actor citing limited screen availability due to the strong run of Dhurandhar 2.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros

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Directed by Savin S. A., this coming-of-age sequel to the 2024 film Vaazha set in a small Kerala town, traces the bond between four teenage boys drifting through failure and uncertainty. They stumble through school and home life, often landing in trouble and drawing constant reprimand from adults.

A serious incident at school, escalating to police involvement, forces them to confront the reality of growing up. Though aware change is necessary, they struggle to mature, remaining erratic yet hopeful, all the while dreaming of building a better life in the United Kingdom.

Love Insurance Kompany

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Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the science fiction romantic comedy stars Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty. Set in 2040, it follows a man fighting for real love against a company that uses algorithms to determine relationship compatibility.

Initially announced in 2019, the film was shelved before being revived in 2023. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film was initially slated for release last year and underwent several delays.