Royal Enfield ventures into electric motorcycle segment, launches Flying Flea C6

Eicher Motors group firm Royal Enfield on Thursday announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of Flying Flea C6 bike.

Flying Flea is the new 'city+ electric mobility' brand from Royal Enfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flying Flea C6 (FF.C6) is priced at Rs 2.79 Lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.99 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service option, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan, said the introduction of the Flying Flea C6 marks the company's "first step into electric motorcycling in our 125th year - a milestone that reflects both our legacy and our intent for new beginnings".

For over a century, he said, Royal Enfield has been driven by a singular pursuit to create pure, engaging motorcycling experiences.

"With Flying Flea, we are carrying this philosophy into the electric era.

"This is not just about going electric, it is about creating a new category of urban mobility that is rooted in experience, not just specifications or numbers," Govindarajan noted.

Deliveries of the FF.C6 are set to begin at the end of May 2026, the company said.