Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells, Keyla Monterroso Mejia join ‘Nobody Wants This’ S3 cast

Sarah Silverman, Andrew Rannells, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia join Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Season 3 of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, the makers announced on Thursday.

Sarah is set to play the role of Rabbi Eden, a kind instructor whose ‘Intro to Judaism’ class makes her a source of support for Joanne and Noah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Rannells will star as Sebastien, Joanne’s adversary in her conversion class.

Keyla will take on the role of Amber, a single enrollee in Joanne’s class, who is keen to find a Jewish husband.

The upcoming season will also feature Avan Jogia, Erin Foster, Poorna Jagannathan, Sadie Sandler, Stephanie Koenig, and Steven Weber in guest roles.

“New cast alert! Nobody Wants This Season 3 will feature these new faces,” reads the caption on X.

Created by Erin Foster, Nobody Wants This centres around a sex podcaster, Joanne and a rabbi, Noah, who fall in love despite their cultural differences. The story explores the challenges of their interfaith relationship.

The second season of the series, which premiered on 23 October, Noah and Joanne navigate their relationship's core conflict: his desire for her to convert to Judaism versus her hesitation. After a breakup at a party, they eventually reconcile.

The second instalment featured an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed. Nobody Wants This Season 1 earned Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.

Season 2 secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s English TV list for two weeks in a row with 18 million views in its first 11 days. It reached the Top 10 in 82 countries.