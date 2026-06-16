Ranveer Singh’s father-in-law Prakash Padukone says ‘Dhurandhar’ had ‘too much violence’

Former badminton player Prakash Padukone has praised his son-in-law Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar, calling it a well-made film with strong performances, adding that he felt it contained excessive violence.

“It’s a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important,” Padukone told The Indian Express.

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Prakash also opened up about his relationship with Ranveer.

“We do spend a lot of time together. In fact, both families are very close. At least once a year, we go on vacation together. There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket. He is an Arsenal fan, and our daughter Anisha is a Manchester United fan, so there are these common interests,” he said.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the first part of a spy saga and collected over Rs 1,328 crore worldwide since its global release on December 5, 2025. Its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released worldwide on March 19 and has so far earned close to Rs 1,800 crore globally.

The two films in the franchise have together grossed more than Rs 3,000 crore at the box office.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. It is written, directed and produced by Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Dhurandhar chronicles a long-running Indian intelligence mission in which an undercover operative adopts the identity of a Baloch man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), and infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal underworld with the objective to dismantle a terror network targeting India.