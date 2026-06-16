‘Kala Hiran’ row intensifies: Producer Amit Jani sends legal notice to Govvind Namdev

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film reportedly inspired by actor Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has intensified, with producer Amit Jani issuing a legal notice to veteran actor Govind Namdev over his recent remarks about the project.

The development comes days after Namdev distanced himself from the film and claimed that he was misled by its makers regarding the storyline.

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According to Namdev, the project was initially presented to him as a film with a religious theme. He said the makers later informed him that it would depict the court proceedings related to Salman Khan’s blackbuck case.

Believing there was nothing objectionable about portraying events already in the public domain, he agreed to be part of the film.

Responding to the actor’s claims, producer Amit Jani said a legal notice has been served to Namdev. The notice seeks a public apology from the veteran actor within seven days and demands compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

Jani shared the update on X. “Legal notice served to Govind Namdev . Demand public apology within 7 days and pay a fine of 50 lakh rupees to the production house, otherwise legal action will be taken,” he wrote.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The teaser featured Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role.

Salman Khan recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the release of the film, alleging that it unlawfully exploits his personality rights and falsely portrays events associated with him.

Last week, a vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna sought responses from the makers of the film on Khan’s plea. The court issued notices to Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey and others and listed the matter for hearing on June 19.